OC Elementary Learn About Plants and Insects

Students EStudents in Danielle Marshall’s first grade class at Ocean City Elementary are learning about plants and insects. They started their journey by reading a funny fictional story, A Diary of a Spider. They were introduced to important vocabulary words and learned to retell key details from the story, preparing them for understanding key concepts and help them move into reading and comprehending non-fiction stories on spiders and plants in the next few weeks.