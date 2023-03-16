Hudson Behavioral Added New Residential Treatment House

by

Hudson Behavioral Health has added  a new low-intensity (level 3.1) residential treatment house. Located on the east side of Salisbury, this will be Hudson’s sixth level 3.1 house in Maryland. Pictured left to right: Director of Housing Rebecca Kimmons, CAC-AD, Marketing & Community Liaison Alex Pullen, and Treatment Housing Manager Joshua Pippin.