A picture of the 150-foot car wash tunnel is pictured at the new Zoom Car Wash location in Berlin. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Fast service. Flexible pricing. State-of-the-art systems.

That’s what co-owners Charles Holland and Bruce Rogers say customers can expect at Berlin’s new Zoom Car Wash.

“There is no other car wash of this magnitude anywhere,” Holland said.

Located on Samuel Bowen Boulevard, in front of Home Depot, Zoom Car Wash features six bays, 38 vacuum stations and top-of-the-line technology. Rogers noted the car wash utilizes license plate readers to identify members and the most advanced equipment to clean vehicles.

“There’s no wait,” he explained. “You pull up, go through the kiosk, the license plate reader reads your license, and you go through.”

He said customers can visit the car wash without having to interact with a single person.

“In this time, I think it’s what people are looking for,” he said. “They don’t want people in their cars, going through their trunk or personal things. So we think this is a totally different model that people in the COVID world are looking for.”

What makes Zoom Car Wash unique, Holland said, is that it offers customers the ability to become members. As members, they’re entitled to one car wash per day.

“The idea of coming through once every single day if you want to is where it really sells the membership …,” he said. “It works for customers because they can come to the car wash any time they want.”

Officials note that self-serve washes start at $4, express car washes start at $10 and Zoom tunnel washes start at $20. Memberships range from $39 per month to $59 per month.

“We even do multi-car packages and fleets,” Holland said.

The car wash also offers different cleaning packages, featuring foam wash, tire shine, bug remover and ceramic glaze, among other things. Customers who use the in-bay automatic system bring their cars through the 150-foot tunnel, the largest car wash tunnel on the eastern seaboard.

“This can wash 160 cars an hour …,” Rogers said. “We’ve modeled it so when you pull up, you pull through. And two-and-a-half minutes later you drive out with a clean car.”

With locations in Salisbury and Milford, the co-owners say they are eager to bring their brand to the Berlin community. Holland said Zoom Car Wash expects to serve between 6,000 and 8,000 members at its new facility.

“We understand the Eastern Shore, we understand the people and we understand service,” he said. “We’re a certain breed of people here. We’re honest, we integrity-driven, and we’re local.”

Zoom Car Wash will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the express tunnel open 24 hours. For more information, visit zoomcarwashberlin.com.

“It’s not your ma-and-pa car wash,” Rogers said. “We will clean and wax your car like never before … And a clean car drives better.”