ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Stop being the wool-gathering Lamb, and start turning that dream project into reality. You have the ideas, the drive and the charisma to persuade others to follow your lead. So do it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’ve scored some big successes. But remember that all hard-working Ferdinands and Ferdinandas need some time to restore their energies and refresh their spirits.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re gaining a stronger mental image of what you’re trying to achieve. Now, look for the facts that will help get this to develop from a concept into a solid proposal.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Some of you eager-to-please Moon Children might want to delay some decisions until midweek, when you can again think more with your head than your heart.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A new business venture seems to offer everything you’ve been looking for. But be careful that this rosy picture doesn’t betray traces of red ink under the surface.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A volatile situation needs the kind of thoughtful and considerate care you can provide right now. There’ll be plenty of time later to analyze what might have gone wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your loyalty to a friend in a tough situation earns you respect from people you care about. Those who criticize you don’t understand what friendship is all about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your strong work ethic is rewarded with the kind of challenging opportunity you love to tackle. Now, go ahead and celebrate with family and/or close friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A legal matter you thought had been finally resolved could require a second look. But don’t make any moves without consulting your lawyer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Taking charge is what you like to do, and since you do it so well, expect to be asked to lead a special group. This could open an exciting new vista for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An important matter might wind up being entrusted to you for handling. The responsibility is heavy, but you’ll have support from people able and eager to help.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A spouse or partner might make an important, even life-changing, suggestion. Consider it carefully. It could hold some of the answers you’ve both been looking for.

BORN THIS WEEK: You always try to do the right thing for the right reasons. No wonder people have come to depend on you.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.