Photo courtesy Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum

Prior to World War I, Ocean City looked much different than today’s popular resort.

The beach was narrow with the Boardwalk raised several feet above the sand. There was no Inlet and the northern city limits ended at 15th Street; beyond the “Catholic Home” on 14th Street were only sand dunes. The town was bleak and mostly deserted in the long off-season.

The only way into town was by the railroad bridge and most tourists arrived by train. The popular hotels of this era – the Atlantic, Nordica, Colonial, Breakers, Plimhimmon, and Hamilton – were located within blocks of the railroad station on Wicomico Street. They would hire horse-drawn carts and wagons to meet the arriving guests and transport them with their baggage to their rooms. In a time of unpaved streets this was much appreciated by the summer visitors.

