The varsity wrestling program at Stephen Decatur High School wrapped up its winter season with two individual state championships – Logan Intrieri at 132 pounds, pictured above center with top finishers, and Elijah Collick at 106 pounds, pictured below center. Altogether, all 11 regional wrestlers qualified for states with four state finalists, seven total state placers and three girls state placers. The full rundown includes Reid Caimi, fourth place, 126 pounds; Gavin Solito, second place, 152 pounds; Evan Haworth, sixth place, 160 pounds; Parker Intrieri, third place, 170 pounds; Kole Kohut, fifth place, 195 pounds; Madeline Reed, sixth place, 110 pounds; AJ Johnson, second place, 170 pounds; and Chaniah Bernier, fifth place, 235 pounds. Submitted Photos