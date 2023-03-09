Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

March 10: Vegas Style Fundraiser

Entertainer Tony Pace will headline a charity event for the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Pace is known as “The Man with the voice … who just happens to be funny,” and is a 40-year veteran of the entertainment industry, frequently seen performing in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He’s been compared to a combination of Andrea Bocelli, Billy Crystal, and Sammy Davis Jr. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 and a cash bar will be provided. Checks may be sent to WCVMF, P.O. Box 1576, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Tickets are limited and no tickets will be sold at the door. Single tickets are available, or tables of 10 can be purchased. All proceeds benefit the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation. For more information call Sharyn O’Hare at 410-603-4777 or [email protected]

March 10: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host from 4-6 p.m. with dining in and carryout available. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich with sides; $24, two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10 for crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table offered as well.

March 10-11, 17-18: Pines Players Show

The Ocean Pines Players is poised to get you rolling in the aisles with laughter with performances of “Four Old Broads.” The production by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Ed Guinan is a hysterical mystery. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ocean City. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org. All tickets are reserved seating so it’s best to buy early and ensure you get the seats you want.

March 11: St. Patrick’s Parade

The procession begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judging stand will be located. Trophies will be awarded for best marching band, best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best motorized unit, best adult marching unit, best youth marching unit, special committee award, judges’ choice award and best overall entry in the parade. In addition to the celebration on the parade route, the 45th Street Shopping Center will again be transformed into a spirited Irish festival complete with live music from the Pat O’Brennan Trio, Irish apparel and souvenirs for sale and plenty of food and drink. Spectators can enjoy the free-admission festival beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m.

March 11: Drive Thru Lunch

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will offer from 10 a.m. until sold out. Items include oyster fritter sandwich, chicken salad sandwich and individual pints of chicken salad, peas and dumpling soup, vegetable beef soup and Maryland crab soup.

March 11: Artist’s Talk

Patrick Henry will present an artist’s talk from 10 a.m.-noon at Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd. Berlin, Md. The talk will discuss his show, “Untold Stories: Chronicling our Delmarva History,” a curated cross-section of his historical photographs and stories dating from the late-19th into mid-20th century. Space is limited. To reserve a space, email [email protected], or call 443-235-9803 or 410-641-0638.

March 13: Crafts For A Cause

Burley Oak hosts fundraiser with ACT guest bartenders, Kathy Denk and Michelle Schachter of Full Circle Band as they pour the night away. Music provided by Stringbuzzards. Proceeds to benefit ACT. Prizes, drawings and 50/50 raffle, 6-9 p.m.

March 15: Town Hall Meeting

Worcester County Commissioner President Chip Bertino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. Bertino will give an update on what is going on around the county. Guests include Worcester County Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young and Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Don Owrey. “This will be an informative meeting,” said Bertino. “There’s a lot going on in the county and I believe my two guests will have a lot to share.”

March 15: Free Theatre Event

The Worcester County Library is offering at the Berlin Library branch, 13 Harrison Avenue, at 2 p.m. Celebrate Women’s History Month and join independent, visionary artist, Georgia O’Keeffe, as she reflects on her life through the tumultuous years with photographer Alfred Stieglitz in New York City to her sanctuary in Abiquiu, New Mexico. Local actor Kelley Rouse will perform O’Keeffe Sunset of an Artist, written by Martha Furey. For more information on this event, contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 or [email protected]

March 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

March 17-19: Home Show In OC

The 39th Annual Home Condo and Outdoor Show with arts and crafts will be held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Exhibitors will showcase ideas on decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, renovating, and even building a home. Thousands of ideas for your home all under one roof. A must attend event for current and future homeowners. Hours are March 17-18, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 19, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

March 18: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m.-until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders.

March 18: Job, Resource Fair

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Seasonal Job and Resource Fair from 9 a.m. until noon at the Princess Royale Ocean Front Resort located at 9100 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City. Spaces are available for $150 for current chamber partners and $200 for business non-Ocean Pines Chamber partners. Along with hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities, the fair will also feature resources from Ocean City such as housing assistance, transportation information, legal aid providers, safety information, urgent care facilities, and more. Employers, reserve your space ASAP at business.oceanpines-chamber.org.

March 18: St. Joseph’s Festival

The 11th Annual St. Joseph’s Festival will open its doors at St. Andrew’s Hall, Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy and proceeds are used to fund scholarships and charitable causes. Visitors will be greeted by the aroma of homecooked Italian foods, including pasta and meatballs and sausages, fried dough specialties, and baked goods, breads, cakes, muffins and more. The St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for over-stuffed gift baskets, silent auctions with local bargains from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores, the sale of specialty Italian items, and St. Joseph religious articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of this will come with a backdrop of Italian music.

March 18: Early Bird Cleanup

ACT hosting 7 a.m. in front of Sterling Tavern, Main Street. All clean-up tools will be provided to make the town beautiful. Bring your own work gloves and dress according to the weather.

March 23: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting a Card and Game Party Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Grand Hotel Terrace Room, 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Cost is $30 per person. Please call Merilee Horvat at 410-641-6110 to make your luncheon selection and for more information.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dumplings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.

March 25: Chicken Platters

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin, will host Fried/Baked Chicken Platters to go sale for $10, from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters comes with two sides and roll.

March 26: Luncheon, Silent Auction

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City will hold a spaghetti luncheon and silent auction from noon-3 p.m. Silent auction includes Orioles memorabilia and game tickets. Cost is $20 for adults; $10 ages 6-12; kids five and under free. For tickets, 443-604-8068.

April 1: Egg Hunt

Wor-Wic Community College is inviting the public to an egg hunt and family fun day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features rides, carnival games, music, food and fun for all ages, with an egg hunt for children ages 12 and under. The egg hunt starts promptly at 11 a.m. This is a rain or shine event. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit the events section of www.worwic.edu for more information.

April 8: Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City invites the public for breakfast with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. $10 donation for anyone 6 years of age and older. Free for kids 5 and under.

April 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50-Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be the new Atlantic General Hospital CEO Donald Owrey. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 21: Putt Putt Benefit

Women Supporting Women, a local non-profit organization providing awareness, education and support to individuals who are affected by breast cancer, will hold the first annual “Putt the Night Away” miniature golf fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. at Old Pro Golf – Under the Sea indoor course on 68th Street in Ocean City. Family and friends are invited to an evening of unlimited mini golf play that includes a Hole in One Contest, basket raffle and a meet and greet photo op with Mermaid Tasha, the Marlin Mermaid. Entry for adults is $15 and $10 for children 12 and under which includes unlimited mini golf play, one slice of pizza and a bottle of water.

April 29: Guest Speaker

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee presents “Character Matters” with guest speaker former USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller, who served in Afghanistan, and is the author of “Crisis of Command: How We Lost Trust and Confidence in America’s Generals and Politicians.” The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Ocean City Golf Club located at 11401 Country Club Drive in Berlin. Tickets are $50 and includes a happy hour buffet/cash bar. Tickets will be sold for a two-day concealed carry training raffle, a $1500 value. Seating is limited. Send checks to WCRCC, P.O. Box 1432, Berlin, Md. 21811. Or contact [email protected] or 443-668-8864.