BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Elections Committee has announced important dates for the 2023 election process, including filing and voting deadlines.

The seven-member volunteer board is the governing body of Ocean Pines. Terms for elected directors are three years.

This year, two seats on the Board of Directors will be up for election: those currently held by directors Doug Parks and Colette Horn. Both are currently serving the last year of two consecutive terms and cannot run again because of term limits.

The deadline to file is by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for the summer election. All ballots must be returned by Aug. 9 with results announced Aug. 11.

“We encourage anyone who is thinking about running to do their homework, read up on the Association’s governing documents, attend the regular meetings, and volunteer,” Elections Committee Chairperson Tom Piatti said. “Volunteers have helped make this community what it is today, and there’s no better way to give back than to serve on our Board of Directors.”

Applications are available at the administration building or on the Ocean Pines website.