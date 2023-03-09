Mary K. Goeckel

BERLIN — Mary “Marilyn” K. Goeckel of Berlin, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Eynon, Pa., passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late James A. Kenney and Anna Callahan Kenney. She was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School Class of 1950. While she was a soda jerk at the Stanton Pharmacy, she met Jerry Goeckel, the love of her life. The couple married in 1960 and enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Marilyn retired from Bell Telephone in 1992 after 30 years of service, and she went on to become president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Council Telephone Pioneers of America from 1993 to 1994.

She enjoyed family gatherings and entertaining at her home. Throughout the years, Marilyn traveled to Ireland, Germany, Hawaii, Nashville, Las Vegas, and made more regular visits to Naples, Fla., Wildwood, N.J., Fenwick Island, Del. and Ocean City. She was proud of her Irish heritage and kissing the Blarney Stone. Marilyn loved writing poems and skits, telling jokes, cooking, baking, watching The Golden Girls, and listening to Frank Sinatra.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gerald C. Goeckel, brother James D. Kenney, and sister Ann E. Michak. Left to cherish her memory are her children Gerald Goeckel and his wife Dina of Wilkes-Barre; Lynne Ruskoski and her husband James of Berlin, with whom she resided; grandchildren Aleksander, Stanley, and Fiona; nieces and nephews; and the family dog, Skipper. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the following: Dr. Ellen Rowe; Dr. Rabindra Paul; Dr. Kathleen Henley; and Heidi, Jessica, Briget, and Leigh from Amedisys.

Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

John L. Broschard, Jr.

BERLIN — John (Jack) L. Broschard, Jr., age 91, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late John L. Broschard, Sr., and Emma Heick.

Jack worked various jobs to pay for college at Brooklyn Polytech where he earned an engineering degree. Jack was an Army Veteran, serving in the Korean war. He and his wife Joan raised their family in Wayne, Pennsylvania as Jack worked for SKF as an engineer for 38 years. Jack retired in Ocean Pines, where he and his wife were active members of the boat, tennis and bridge clubs. They founded and enjoyed their Pennsylvania dinner club. Jack loved crabbing, clamming and being surrounded by his family. To the very end, he would gather his extended family to pick crabs and tell stories with a good martini.

He is survived by a son, John L. Broschard, III (Jill); two daughters, Susan Ohren (Bob) and Joanne Volm (Gerry); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan E. Broschard (Johnson) and a sister, Ruth Clayton.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ocean Pines Fire Department in Jack’s honor.