Kiwanis Club Hosts Worcester G.O.L.D. Speaker

by

eNicholas Cranford, executive director of Worcester G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity) recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City about the nonprofit’s efforts to provide assistance to area residents in need. Cranford, right, is pictured with Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing.