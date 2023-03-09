FENWICK ISLAND – Members of the Fenwick Island community will have an opportunity to weigh in on a variance request.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Fenwick Island Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on a variance request for the construction of a dock in the canal of Glenn Avenue. Officials say plans will be available for review at town hall during business hours.

“There will be a public hearing before the Town of Fenwick Island Board of Adjustment in accordance with Chapter 160 (Zoning) of the code of the Town of Fenwick Island, Delaware, on a request for a variance under Chapter 160-8b for the construction of a 22’ x 9’ triangle dock in the canal at 501 Glenn Avenue … located within the incorporated limits of the Town of Fenwick Island,” the notice reads.

The hearing will be held in town hall at 2 p.m. A Zoom link is also available on the town’s website, fenwickisland.delaware.gov.

The Town of Fenwick Island Town Council will also hold a public hearing next month on a request to subdivide a lot at 900 Schulz Road. The owner has plans to divide the property into two buildable lots.

“The hearing will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in Fenwick Island town hall,” a notice reads. “Interested persons may inspect plot plans at town hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.”