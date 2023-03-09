Practitioner Welcomed

BERLIN – Allison Pusey, FNP, has joined Atlantic General Health System to provide primary care services to the Ocean Pines community.

Pusey was born and raised in Worcester County and began providing patient care in 2014, when she joined Atlantic General Hospital as a nurse technician and began working on her nursing education. She is a recipient of Atlantic General’s Barrett Nursing Scholarship and earned her associate’s in nursing from Wor-Wic Community College and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilmington University while working at the hospital.

Pusey has been active in the Showell Volunteer Fire Department since 2010, most recently serving as vice president of their auxiliary.

In May of 2022, she completed her Master of Science in family nurse practitioner studies at Wilmington University and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

She lives in Bishopville, Md., with her husband and daughter. She is currently providing care at Atlantic General Primary Care in Ocean Pines and will transition her practice to the Gudelsky Family Medical Center on Racetrack Road when construction is complete.

She is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 410-208-9761.

Job Fair

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association will hold a job fair on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ocean Pines Community Center at 239 Ocean Parkway.

Seasonal and year-round positions across multiple Ocean Pines departments and amenities are available.

“Ocean Pines has vacancies in a variety of fields and for all ages. Whether you’re a 15-year-old looking for your first job, a retiree looking for part-time work or someone interested in a full-time, year-round career, we’d like to meet you,” said Ocean Pines Human Resources Manager Lisa Carson.

Individuals interested in serving as police officers, lifeguards, public works laborers, junior and senior camp counselors, racquet center attendants, golf cart attendants or seasonal front desk clerks are encouraged to attend.

Job fair attendees are asked to bring a completed employment application, available at oceanpines.org/we/pages/work-here. Applications will also be available at the event.

Statewide Award

BERLIN – On Feb. 19, 2023, the Maryland Pharmacists Association named Atlantic General Hospital’s Kelly Kline, CPhT-Adv, the 2023 Maryland Pharmacy Technician of the Year.

Kline earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. After graduating, she worked at an inpatient hospital pharmacy in Pennsylvania for 20 years as a certified pharmacy technician (CPhT), until she and her husband moved to Willards, Md.

In 2017, Kline began her career at Atlantic General Hospital. In 2022, she earned her advanced certified pharmacy technician (CPhT-Adv) credential, making her among 0.16% of all certified pharmacy technicians in the United States with the advanced status. She holds national certificates from the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board in medication histories, vaccination administration, hazardous medications management and regulatory compliance.

In addition, Kline received her technician product verification certification from the National Pharmacy Technician Association and her controlled substance diversion prevention certification from the Board of Pharmacy Technician Specialties.

Along with her wide range of pharmacological duties throughout the hospital and health system, Kline has maintained the role of buyer for the past two years.

Buyers, who are responsible for procuring medications and supplies for the hospital and supporting health system practices, play an integral role in daily operations.

During her time as buyer, Kline has been instrumental in developing, implementing and maintaining Atlantic General Hospital’s inventory management system and drug dispensing devices.

Kline is board certified in supply chain and inventory management, a certification that is only held by 550 others nationwide. Her expertise in the field was exemplified when, in 2022, she significantly reduced pharmacy inventory dollars, eliminating unnecessary costs to the organization.

As a result of her career-long accomplishments, Kline serves on the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board advisory committee, and is a member of the Maryland Pharmacists Association, Maryland Society of Health System Pharmacy, National Pharmacy Purchasing Association, National Pharmacy Technician Association, and the American Association of Pharmacy Technicians.

“Kelly is genuinely curious,” says Atlantic General Hospital Director of Pharmacy James McGinnis. “She continuously demonstrates an unwavering commitment to advancing medication safety and serves as role model for other Certified Technicians to have the curiosity and drive to further their professional career and benefit the patients they serve.”

Clinic Recognized

SALISBURY – The ALS Association has recertified the ALS Clinic at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional an ALS Recognized Treatment Center (RTC).

TidalHealth was the first hospital in Maryland to earn the initial designation in 2018.

In again honoring the ALS Clinic team, the national association thanked the team for providing outstanding care and services to people on the Delmarva Peninsula who are facing this most horrific disease.

“It is through a complex continuum of care and collaborations between providers, institutions like TidalHealth and the ALS Association that people, families and caregivers are better prepared to address the challenges associated with living with ALS,” said Kimberly Maginnis, ALS Association senior vice president of care services.

To earn the status of an ALS Recognized Treatment Center, the clinic at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was required to achieve and maintain a set of standard and components.

They include a multidisciplinary team of nursing and allied health professionals assigned to ALS patients, a neurologist with the specific knowledge base to evaluate and treat people living with the disease and an ongoing process of improvement initiatives.

“I’d like to congratulate the entire team for their outstanding efforts in not only achieving this recognition but maintain it,” added James Morgan, MD, neurologist and medical director for the TidalHealth ALS Clinic. “Without the dedication and careful attention applied by each member, this level of distinction would not have been possible, and the care we provide our patients would not be as exemplary as it remains.”

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has operated its ALS Clinic since 2009 and treats approximately 100 people annually.

New Hire

SALISBURY — TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Katherine (Katie) Arensmeyer, CRNP, to TidalHealth Medical Oncology and Hematology in Salisbury, Md.

Arensmeyer received her Master of Science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania and Wilkes University,

both in Pennsylvania.

Arensmeyer has 14 years of experience as an oncology nurse practitioner in private practice, inpatient and outpatient infusion and hospice settings.

When she isn’t treating patients, Arensmeyer enjoys going to the beach with her husband and their dog, Bella, reading and being part of a book club. They have two grown children whom they enjoy doing family hikes and day trips with when they visit.

A physician referral is required, so talk to your primary care physician if you’d like to schedule an appointment.