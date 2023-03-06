A slide from the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Board's presentation last week outlines plans for William Street.

BERLIN– Planters, benches and window boxes will soon adorn town hall in Berlin.

The Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) last week approved plans for the addition of planters and benches to William Street. The improvements were designed by the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Board, previously known as the Berlin Beautification Committee, and will be funded by a grant.

“This is all grant funded,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Last year we wrote a Main Street Improvement Grant and wrote that we wanted to improve William Street with benches and flower baskets.”

Andrea Weeg, Georgiana McElroy, Hunter Smith of the horticultural board shared plans for the improvements with the HDC last week.

“We operate under the auspices of the town,” McElroy said. “We’ve been putting in pollinator gardens and enhancing the environment downtown. What we’ve come up with is a plan for William Street.”

The group wants to install window boxes on two of the town hall windows and add benches and planters around the building.

“There would be five benches,” Weeg said. “We’d replace the one currently in front of town hall.”

HDC member Mary Moore praised the creativity of the proposal.

“It fills in that dead area and makes it so inviting,” she said. “It goes to show with creativity and love of landscaping and design what can be done.”

HDC member Laura Stearns said the plants would add to the appeal of town hall, which already sports the popular “America’s Coolest Small Town” sign.

“That’s a big photo op spot,” she said, adding that the benches would complement the flower boxes.

When asked about who would be watering the plants, McElroy said the town’s public works crew had interns in the summer who would do it.

“We really try and select drought tolerant annuals and perennials so water is not … a major issue as long as we get a little rain,” she said.

Moore said she was glad the plan included window boxes, as were something commonly seen in charming towns.

“I think that’s going to be really lovely,” she said.

When asked if the planters and benches would impact ADA compliance, McElroy said they would not, as there was still plenty of space on the sidewalk.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the horticultural board’s plans.