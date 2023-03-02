WPS Alumni Association Sponsored Breakfast

The Worcester Preparatory School Alumni Association sponsored a breakfast to celebrate the last 100 days of school for the senior class. The featured guest speaker, introduced by WPS Alumni Association President Chris Hoen, was WPS alum Gordon Abercrombie '13 of Cato Gas & Oil Company. Seniors pictured from left were Kathy Zhang, Sophia Spadaro, Annie Carter, Caitlyn Hoen, Ava Wilsey, Jenna Hess and Amna Iqbal.