Things I Like – March 3, 2023

by

70-degree winter days

A funny police beat article involving a stranger

The Murdaugh Netflix series

Days with no mail at home

Sound of baseball practice in distance

Flowers that last long in a vase

A hot tub while it’s snowing

ESPN’s 30-for-30 series

The first time using a new knife set

Dry cleaned shirts

A pile of huge leaves

