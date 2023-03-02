In her final game as a senior, Mayah Gardner, left, is pictured sinking two of her 24 points. Above right, senior Shelby Rosemond is pictured taking a shot in Monday’s loss. Photos by J.P. Cathell Photography

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls basketball team’s season ended Monday night at home, losing to Crofton, 39-31 in the region semifinals of the MPSSAA Class 3A basketball tournament.

By virtue of its 17-5 record, Decatur earned a two seed and earned a bye through the south region quarterfinals and a home game in the region semifinals. The Lady Seahawks were unable to get past the Cardinals of Gambrills, Md. who came into the game as the No. 3 seed with a 13-8 record. Last year Decatur beat Crofton to win the regional championship.

It was a different story this season, however, as the Cardinals came out strong in the first quarter, grabbing a 9-6 lead. In the second quarter, Decatur outscored Crofton, 11-6, taking the lead into halftime at 17-15. The third quarter saw the two teams exchanging buckets with Crofton holding a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 27-26.

It was all Crofton in the final frame, outscoring the Seahawks 13-5 over the last eight minutes to advance to the region finals against top seed Oxon Hill. For Decatur, senior Mayah Gardner led the way with 24 points in a losing effort.