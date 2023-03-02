BERLIN – Fresh off an extended break due to earning the top seed in the south region MPSSAA Class 3A basketball tournament, Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity team won its home playoff game Tuesday.

With the 60-53 victory over Oxon Hill, Decatur advanced to face No. 2 seed Northeast of Pasadena in the region finals, which were held Thursday night, too late to include for publication. Northeast knocked off Bennett, 79-71, to earn the Seahawks in last night’s game.

On Tuesday at the Nest in Berlin, Decatur, boasting a 17-6 record this year including 12-4 in the Bayside, showed little rust after a week of no games in defeating the Oxon Hill Clippers. It was a tight contest in the first half, but Decatur grabbed the lead in the third quarter and was able to close out the game in the fourth quarter.