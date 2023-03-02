OCEAN CITY – A new parking committee will explore a fee-in-lieu-of-parking concept for Ocean City. On Tuesday, Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) representatives Joe Wilson and Dennis Dare came before the council to discuss the proposed implementation of a fee-in-lieu-of-parking (FILOP) program. In an effort to address parking programs downtown and throughout the resort, Wilson…
BERLIN – The sight of a tour bus at the curb in front of the welcome center, passengers disembarking and flooding the sidewalk as they make their way to the nearest shops, is not a rare one in Berlin. It could soon become even more common, however, as more bus companies want to bring their…
OCEAN CITY – A divided council voted this week to approve a $9.8 million construction contract for a new fire station at 65th Street. In a work session Tuesday, the council voted 4-3, with Councilmen Matt James, Peter Buas and John Gehrig opposed, to approve a contract with Delmarva Veteran Builders totaling $9,821,637 for the…
BERLIN– Town officials approved a request from the Berlin Chamber of Commerce to set a rain date for the town’s annual jazz and blues event. The chamber on Monday asked the Berlin Town Council to consider rain dates for the annual spring celebration as well as the jazz and blues event. Officials agreed to approve…
