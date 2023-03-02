FENWICK ISLAND – Officials say work will soon begin on the first phase of a sidewalk construction project.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger announced the first phase of a sidewalk construction project will begin in the coming weeks. With a construction firm selected, design plans approved and easements secured, she said a preconstruction meeting has been scheduled.

“For those of you who have followed it for the last 20 years—and yes, I did say 20 years—all of the businesses in town have signed off on the easements that are necessary to do the five blocks of sidewalk that we have proposed,” she said. “Those businesses in those areas will be getting new ADA compliant sidewalks.”

A town-led sidewalk construction project began in earnest last year, when the Fenwick Island Town Council signed off on a contract with Century Engineering to begin design work for the first phase of construction. With more than $600,000 set aside, officials say the town will be able to install sidewalks along five bayside blocks from Dagsboro to Indian streets.

“I want to make a special thank you to Representative Ron Gray and our former Sussex County Councilman John Rieley and the Sussex County Council,” she said. “They helped us secure the funding, so although the town is paying for this most of the funding, we were able to secure and save in a nice little piggy bank over the years. We are going to use that money to put the sidewalks in.”

Magdeburger outlined the town’s plans for the construction project. Officials say the idea is to complete one block each week.

“Our hope is with these five blocks, our power walkers that walk along Bunting Avenue every day en masse will find a loop that will place them right next door to all of our businesses and give them reason to maybe stop in, shop, get a coffee, or buy a bathing suit …,” she said. “This will give us sidewalks from the church all the way through to the end of the Warren’s parking lot.”

While the first phase of construction will bring sidewalks to the west side of Fenwick Island, Magdeburger said she is also working with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to install walkways along the remainder of Coastal Highway.

“I had some good discussions with them, and I have a commitment from their lead engineer that he is going to put us on the list for funding for engineering studies in the 2024 cycle … with the hope that if all goes well we will be on the list for funding for the rest of the town sidewalks in 2025, with bids going out in May,” she said.

Magdeburger also recognized former Mayor Vicki Carmean and local property owners, including Tim Collins and Joe Balsamo. She said they were instrumental in advocating for the sidewalk project.