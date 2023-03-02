American Legion Donated to Wor-Wic Community College

aAmerican Legion Post 64 recently donated $2,000 to Wor-Wic Community College. Pictured, from left, is Jason M. King, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accepting the donation from Bill Hagen, John Iwanski, Richard Cunningham and Burt Moore of American Legion Wicomico County Post 64. Post 64 provides two $1,000 scholarships to veteran students at Wor-Wic every year.