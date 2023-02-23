Things I Like – February 24, 2023

by

A puppy’s clumsiness

Finding my teenager reading

Listening to old John Madden calls

Bluewater Advertorial  

A hot tub after skiing all day

Driving east across the Bay Bridge

Sincerity

Walking the halls of a school in session

A young kid with an old soul

No heat this time of year

Friendly bank tellers

Following sports columnists

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.