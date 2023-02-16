State Champs: Stephen Decatur High School’s varsity wrestling team won its fourth straight state championship last week, defeating Middletown, 33-25, in the semi-finals and top-seeded Sparrows Point, 49-18. The team, under the leadership of first-year head coach Josh August, is pictured above celebrating the achievement. Submitted Photo
