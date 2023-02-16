Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 17:
No More Whiskey
Saturday, Feb. 18:
Rockoholics
Cork Bar
Saturday, Feb. 18:
Going Coastal
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Feb. 17:
Fil Rhythm
Wednesday, Feb. 22:
Tear The Roof Off
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Feb. 17:
Kavoossi
Saturday, Feb. 18:
Rogue Citizens
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St.
In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 17:
DJ RobCee
Saturday, Feb. 18:
DJ Hook,
Blue Miracle,
No Go Romeo
Monday, Feb. 20:
Bryan Clark
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Tuesdays:
Bingo w/ Blake
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Thursdays & Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Feb. 18:
Grasping At Straws,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Feb. 19:
Opposite Directions
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays: Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Feb. 18:
Runner Ups
Sundays: Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 17:
DJ Tuff,
John McNutt Duo,
Benefit For
Therapy Dog Max
w/Blake Haley,
Cellar Sessions
Saturday, Feb. 18:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz,
JohnMcNutt Band,
Coming Alive
Sunday, Feb. 19:
Element K Trio,
DJ Bobby O
Thursday, Feb. 23:
Opposite Directions