ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The changes you’ve waited to see in your work situation might not be happening quite as quickly as you hoped. Although the pace is slow, it’s ongoing. Expect to hear news soon.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You should be feeling very proud of the fine effort you’ve made to get that important project done. Now take some time out to celebrate with family and friends. You’ve earned it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re close to reaching your objectives. That’s the good news. But be careful: Your aspects show lots of potential distractions looming. Stay focused and keep your eyes fixed on your goals.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be careful not to let that suspicious Cancerian mind create a problem where none exists. What you might believe is an act of betrayal could be nothing more than a misunderstanding.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your Lion’s heart overflows with self-confidence. All you need to do is tap into it, and you’ll be able to handle any change that must be made regarding that recent surprise development.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The need to watch what you say becomes increasingly crucial this week. Be as temperate as you can with your comments and avoid arguments for the sake of controversy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A longtime family problem presents new demands. But this time, you won’t have to go it alone: Someone else is asking to help share your responsibilities. Let it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A period of feeling vulnerable is about to give way to a stronger, more-self-confident aspect. Use this new strength to reaffirm promises you’ve made to others and yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A creative dilemma stalls your progress. Instead of letting it raise your ire, use the time to re-examine your aims and perhaps come up with a new target.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your nimble will might find a way for you to work out those newly emerged problems plaguing your new project. Stay with it. The results will be well worth your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might feel overwhelmed with having to decide which new opportunity you should follow. Best advice: Check them all out and see which offers what you really want.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Continue to tread water before you even consider plunging into something that never seemed quite right. Some facts will emerge soon that can help you make a decision.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are a natural-born peacemaker. You value truth and have little patience with those who lie to you for their own purposes.

