Things I Like – February 17, 2023

by

Close Super Bowl games

Easy conversations

Jalen Hurts’s story

west o bottle shop

Planets clearly seen in the night sky

Driveways with basketball hoops

Teenagers who enjoy reading

Photos of a snowy beach

A tie with a windsor knot

Waterproof gloves when shoveling snow

Low-budget movies that are great

Smell of a good coffee shop

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.