Bus, Tram Fare Increases Proposed For Ocean City OCEAN CITY – Proposed increases to both bus and tram fares will advance to the Mayor and Council with favorable recommendations from a resort committee. On Tuesday, the Ocean City Transportation Committee voted unanimously to send a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and Council to raise the town's bus fare to $4, all day, year-round,…

In Memoriam: Ocean City Community Loses Respected Journalist The greater Ocean City region lost a special community member Wednesday evening. For us at The Dispatch, we lost a beloved colleague. Shawn J. Soper died Wednesday at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore after being initially hospitalized Saturday evening at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin with a health emergency. He was 59 years old. Growing…

Council Hits Pause On Baltimore Avenue Project; Decision Impacts Right-Of-Way Abandonment Process OCEAN CITY – With support to pause the Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project, council members this week also agreed to hold off on the first steps of the associated right-of-way abandonment process. On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve the formal ranking of projects included in the town's draft capital improvement plan (CIP). While the…