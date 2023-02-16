Kiwanis Club Supports Worcester County Students

Worcester County students have active student leadership clubs supported by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City in five schools from elementary through high school  Each school receives $500 a year in support of the student club.  Last week, the check presentation was made at Berlin Intermediate School.   Pictured from left to right are BIS Assistant Principal Dr. David M. Gell, Builders Club Teacher advisor Donna Krajewski, Builders Club Teacher Advisor Jane Slotter, Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, Kiwanis Club Advisor to the BIS Builders Club Sue Wineke and BIS Principal Dr. Amy Gallagher.