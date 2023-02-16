Berlin Auto Wash Donated to WCHS

by

dDuring the week of Jan. 16-21, in honor of Betty White’s Birthday, Berlin Auto Wash donated $5 from every car wash to the Worcester County Humane Society.  A total of $5,000 was donated to the no kill shelter.  Pictured from left to right are Jason Simms, Sandy Summers (WCHS board member) and John Simms.