Perdue Farms, through a $10,000 grant funded by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, recently helped Diakonia emergency shelter purchase a new security camera system at its Ocean City, Md., facility. The funds from Perdue’s charitable giving arm are part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities. Above, Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, presents a $10,000 check to Ken Argot, executive director of Diakonia Inc., for the new security system. Submitted Photo

Board President Named

SALISBURY – J. Michael Riemann, PE, principal with Becker Morgan Group, was recently selected by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Delaware (BRAD) to serve as president of the Executive Board for 2023.

Riemann remarks, “I am honored to be entrusted to lead such a great organization as BRAD, which works diligently to support the housing industry in Delaware. It is rewarding to be involved in an industry with such a positive impact on the overall economy and society.”

Riemann has been a member of the BRAD Board of Directors since 2011 and served as co-chair of the Government Affairs Committee.

Using his vast knowledge of civil site design and Delaware code, he works closely with regulators to advocate for sustainable and beneficial residential development in the first state.

In further recognition of his leadership skills, BRAD also selected Riemann as Associate of the Year for 2022 for his advocacy work on behalf of the residential construction industry.

“Developing strong partnerships with approving agencies is key to sustainable growth and economic prosperity,” said Riemann.

The award was presented during a ceremony at the organization’s annual Casino Night fundraiser in December.

Anniversary Celebration

SALISBURY – The principals of Gillis Gilkerson (GGI) proudly announce the launch of a year-long anniversary campaign designed to commemorate 40 years in the commercial construction and real estate development business.

Featuring nods to Gillis Gilkerson’s rich history, the campaign will largely center around the firm’s backbone – its people, from leadership to office and field staff.

Since inception in 1983, Gillis Gilkerson has grown to become one of the largest, most trusted and versatile firms of its kind on the Delmarva Peninsula. With an extensive portfolio of transformative projects, GGI is known for its ability to deliver exceptional service and quality builds to the Eastern Shore community.

For nearly 20 years (2004-2022), GGI has been led by Dwight Miller, now executive consultant. As president, Miller spearheaded much of the firm’s growth over the past two decades. In January 2023, GGI announced the promotion of Tyler Barnes from vice president to president of construction operations. Together in their new roles, Miller and Barnes will steer the firm as it continues to adapt and evolve with the times.

Rounding out Gillis Gilkerson’s leadership team are Principals Brad Gillis, Joey Gilkerson and Chris Gilkerson, sons of founders Palmer Gillis and Tony Gilkerson. As second-generation leaders, the trio have a lifetime of involvement in real estate development and investing. Widely recognized by some of their more notable projects, including The Powell Building, 600 Glen Avenue (home to Pure Fitness, CubeSmart and more), Riverview Commons, and the Salisbury Fire Department headquarters (former home to Headquarters Live and The Daily Times), Brad Gillis, Chris Gilkerson and Joey Gilkerson have a knack for community revitalization.

“When Palmer and Tony founded Gillis Gilkerson nearly four decades ago, they had a clear vision. They aimed to have a lasting impact on their community through each of their various projects,” explained Barnes. “All these years later and our vision remains the same. ‘Building Community for Generations’ is more than a tagline to our team; it’s a daily motivator. The same projects we completed yesterday are the very schools, restaurants, banks, apartments, and office buildings our friends and neighbors frequent today. The work that we do quite literally builds our community and that is something that we take immense pride in as an organization.”

The team plans to celebrate the firm’s 40-year milestone with a celebration hosted in conjunction with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held at their office in downtown Salisbury in early August 2023.

Physicians Recognized

SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is pleased to announce its 2022 Physician and Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year: Nicholas Dudas, MD, FACS, of TidalHealth General Surgery and Kevin Healy, PA-C, a hospitalist at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Dudas was selected for his medical work combined with his community service with local youth. In addition to seeing patients at TidalHealth General Surgery and the TidalHealth Breast Center, Dudas has been busy preparing to teach the next generation of surgeons as TidalHealth’s inaugural class of general surgery residents begins this summer.

Dudas has also dedicated many hours each year to teaching budding young musicians at local schools.

Healy was selected for his outstanding work with the hospitalist team at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The hospital has received several positive patient experience letters from patients not only commending his competent care but also his caring demeanor. Healy has also been instrumental in the development of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s APP Council and coordinates its educational seminars.

The medical staff of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional congratulates Dudas and Healy on their selection as 2022 Physician and APP of the Year.

Advisor Welcomed

SALISBURY – Meredith Mears, senior advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate joins SVN National Self Storage Team.

Mears is the mid-Atlantic representative for the national team and is focused regionally but works across the United States to position and sell self-storage assets.

The SVN National Self Storage Team specializes in the brokerage, valuation analysis, marketing, financing, and development of self-storage assets across the United States. The seasoned team of commercial real estate investment brokers is focused exclusively on self-storage and specializes in recognizing self-storage investment opportunities for their clients, from locating sites for new build construction to ground up development, joint ventures, delivery of certificate of occupancy deals, and listing and disposition of stabilized assets.

With a strong background in brokerage and property development, Mears is working with the nation’s largest buyers of self-storage properties, including REITs in the space. With brokers in major markets from coast to coast, SVN’s clients benefit from the unique combination of SVN’s robust national platform and local market expertise to provide buyers and sellers with the latest, most critical information in a rapidly evolving market. This local market knowledge is key to optimize the transaction process and deliver an equitable deal for all parties.