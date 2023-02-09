BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team got back on the winning track with a rout of Holly Grove last week, but quickly went back to its season-long ways with a loss to Salisbury Christian on Senior Night two days later.

The Mallards have scuffled for the most part this season, posting a 3-9 record at this point. The Worcester boys picked up a nice win over Holly Grove, 58-25, last Wednesday. Jeffrey Hamer led the way with 13 points, while Baylor Hoen and Michael DePalma each scored 10 and Griffin Jones added nine.

Two days later, the Mallards fell to Salisbury Christian, 44-34, at home on Senior Night. Worcester led at the half, but Salisbury Christian scored 14 points in each of the last two quarters to pull out the win. Harrison Humes led Worcester with nine points, while DePalma scored eight and Hoen added seven.