Worcester Boys Split Pair of Games

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team got back on the winning track with a rout of Holly Grove last week, but quickly went back to its season-long ways with a loss to Salisbury Christian on Senior Night two days later.

The Mallards have scuffled for the most part this season, posting a 3-9 record at this point. The Worcester boys picked up a nice win over Holly Grove, 58-25, last Wednesday. Jeffrey Hamer led the way with 13 points, while Baylor Hoen and Michael DePalma each scored 10 and Griffin Jones added nine.

Two days later, the Mallards fell to Salisbury Christian, 44-34, at home on Senior Night. Worcester led at the half, but Salisbury Christian scored 14 points in each of the last two quarters to pull out the win. Harrison Humes led Worcester with nine points, while DePalma scored eight and Hoen added seven.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.