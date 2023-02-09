Seaside Boat Show Set For Annual Return Next Weekend OCEAN CITY – A boat show to benefit local youth will return to Ocean City this month. The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will host its 40th annual Seaside Boat Show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Feb. 17-19. Dubbed “the boat show that works for kids,” the annual fundraiser provides the Optimist Club with… Read More »

2nd Review Changes Right-Of-Way Petition Count OCEAN CITY – The town's elections board this week announced they had revised the verified signature count on a petition for referendum on an ordinance that would allow the resort to convey an abandoned portion of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue, although the change did little to alter the outcome. Last year, in advance of the…

Commissioners Object To Proposed School Health Education Changes; Bertino: 'This Is Abhorrent To All Of Us Who Live In Worcester County…' SNOW HILL – Local officials voiced vehement objections to a state bill that would establish a comprehensive health education framework for schools. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 6-0 to send a letter of opposition to local delegates as well as state and federal officials regarding HB 119. Commissioners said the bill, which calls…