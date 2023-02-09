OCEAN CITY – A boat show to benefit local youth will return to Ocean City this month. The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will host its 40th annual Seaside Boat Show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Feb. 17-19. Dubbed “the boat show that works for kids,” the annual fundraiser provides the Optimist Club with…
OCEAN CITY – The town’s elections board this week announced they had revised the verified signature count on a petition for referendum on an ordinance that would allow the resort to convey an abandoned portion of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue, although the change did little to alter the outcome. Last year, in advance of the…
SNOW HILL – Local officials voiced vehement objections to a state bill that would establish a comprehensive health education framework for schools. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 6-0 to send a letter of opposition to local delegates as well as state and federal officials regarding HB 119. Commissioners said the bill, which calls…
OCEAN CITY – Borne out of a larger discussion about the rental of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, has come a debate about prohibiting the rental of all small, motorized vehicles in the resort, but at least one scooter rental operator this week made an impassioned plea to leave them alone. For the last several months,…
