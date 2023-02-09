Kiwanis Club Hosts Speaker

by

eThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City had a guest speaker at the Jan. 25 weekly meeting. Warren Rosenfeld, dubbed “The Cornbeef and Cold Cut King of the Eastern Shore” spoke to the club about how decisions of others can decide one’s life.  Pictured is Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, left, and Warren Rosenfeld.