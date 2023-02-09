Decatur Wrestlers Roll Past Bennett, 61-15

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team stayed on a roll last week with a conference win over Bennett, 61-15.

Against the Clippers, Elijah Collick won at 106. Juan Hinojosa won at 113, Liam Hugues won at 120 and Aaron August won at 126. Reid Caimi won at 132, Logan Intrieri won at 138, Evan Haworth won at 152, Gavin Solito won at 160, Parker Intrieri won at 170, Nate McDaniel won at 182 and Kole Kohut closed out with a win by forfeit at 195.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.