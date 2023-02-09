Buckingham Presbyterian Prepares Meals for Cottages of Berlin

aThe Congregational Life Committee of Buckingham Presbyterian Church prepares a free meal for the congregation and the community once a month.  Meals are delivered to the Cottages of Berlin, elderly shut-ins and any neighbors who could benefit from a hot home cooked meal. Pictured are members of the committee during preparations for a meal of chicken and dumplings for more than 100 people.