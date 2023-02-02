Things I Like – February 3, 2023

Finding peace with a complicated matter

Time lapse photos

A kitchen with a big island

ocean city live webcams

Siesta Key’s sand

Skiing during a snowfall

Spanish moss

Reading about an unfamiliar topic

A movie with both my kids

Headache-free road trips

Flowers popping up this time of year

Casual golfers wearing plaid

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.