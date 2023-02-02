Elks Lodge Donates to CHEER

cCHEER’s Roxana Activity Center was the recent recipient of a $2,000 donation from the Ocean City, Maryland Elks Lodge 2645.  The donation is a percentage of the funds raised at the Elks’ annual Bill Thompson’s Clothing for Kids Golf Tournament. The money is designated for the Meals on Wheels program providing meals to homebound seniors in the Roxana and Fenwick Island area. Making the check presentation are, left to right: Nick Costa, committeeman of the Clothing for Kids tournament; Bill Thompson, chairman of the tournament for the past 22 years; Amy Smith, CHEER nutrition director; Jeff Heyne, golf tournament volunteer and Meals on Wheels volunteer; and Debra Dudken, CHEER’s Roxana Center representative.