Decatur’s Parker Intrieri goes in for pin against his Kent Island opponent last week. The Seahawks beat the Buccaneers, 55-15, to remain unbeaten in the regular season. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team stayed on a major roll this week, beating old Bayside North foe Kent Island before sweeping a dual meet against C. Milton Wright and Rising Sun.

Against Bayside North rival Kent Island, the Seahawks prevailed over the Buccaneers, 51-15. Parker Intrieri beat Nicholas Morey at 170, Nate McDaniel beat Johnathan Crutchley at 182, Eden McMullen beat Miles Tate at 285, Michael Hoos beat Carmen Bell at 106, and Juan Hinojosa beat Ryan Austin at 113. Reid Caimi beat Silas Brobst at 126, Evan Haworth beat Chase Kelley at 152, and Gavin Solito beat Marcus Tate at 160.

Against C. Milton Wright, Elijah Collick beat Kane Bowers at 106, Hinojosa beat Sean Downey at 113, Jake Saullo beat Mitchell Nguyen at 120, Aaron August beat Joza Peters at 126, Caimi beat Ethan Lylo at 132, Logan Intrieri beat Brody Zumbano at 138, Solito beat Joey LoBianco at 152, Haworth beat Jaxon Simms at 160, Parker Intrieri beat Hayden Goscinski at 170, McDaniel beat Nicholas Marzen at 182, Kole Kohut beat Daniel Hercek at 195 and McMullen beat Luke Longerbeam at 285.

In the 42-28 win over Rising Sun in the same dual meet, the Seahawks got wins from August, Caimi, Logan Intrieri, Solito, Haworth, Parker Intrieri, Kohut, McMullen and Collick.