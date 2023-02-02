BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys varsity basketball team earned a big win over county rival Pocomoke, 84-55, on Monday to continue a torrid run through the second half of the season.

With the win over the Warriors, the Seahawks’ win streak now stands at seven and their record since the holiday break is 7-1, their only loss coming to Wicomico, 64-59, back on January 9. On Monday, the Decatur boys took down Worcester County and Bayside South rival Pocomoke, 84-55.

Brycen Coleman led all Decatur scorers with 16 points, while Noah Tucker scored 15, Davion Rounds scored 13 and Trybe Wise contributed 10. Decatur’s record now stands at 10-6 on the season, including an 8-4 mark in the Bayside South. The Seahawks face Cambridge-South Dorchester at home on Friday and close out the regular season with a road game against Mardela and a home game with Parkside in regular season finale.