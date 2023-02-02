Avery Hall Insurance representatives last week presented a pledge of $60,000 for Wor-Wic Community College’s “Preparing For A Stronger Tomorrow” campaign. From left, Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a check presentation from Joseph Gast, president of Avery W. Hall Insurance Agency, and Maureen Cody, commercial lines account executive. Submitted Photo

Rankings Announced

SALISBURY – U.S. News & World Report again has ranked two of Salisbury University’s online graduate programs among the nation’s best.

For the sixth year, the publication rated SU’s online M.B.A. program one of the top in the U.S. (No. 142 out of 344). SU’s online M.S. in nursing program also was ranked among the country’s best (No. 92 out of 185).

Selections for both programs were based on criteria including student engagement and excellence, faculty credentials and training, technology and peer assessment.

“For more than two decades, U.S. News and other guides have ranked Salisbury University among the nation’s best higher education institutions,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “As technology and degree paths evolve, SU is upholding the highest standards in every program regardless of delivery format.”

She continued, “Our students receive a remarkable education from these programs, and this recognition underscores our dedicated faculty and staff who ensure our graduates have the best preparation available to enter or advance in their fields.”

Last fall, U.S. News announced additional rankings for SU, placing it at No. 63 out of 175 public and private U.S. institutions in the “Best Regional Universities – North” category, No. 40 among the nation’s “Best Value Schools” and No. 14 among public institutions in the region. The university also once again made the publication’s list of “Best Colleges for Veterans.”

Partner Welcomed

SALISBURY – PKS & Company, P.A. is pleased to announce that Douglas W. McCabe, CPA, esq. has been admitted as partner with the firm.

His admission is a direct result of his continued commitment to client service, business acumen and technical proficiency.

“Doug is a key member of our team and I am pleased to announce his admission as a partner in our firm” said Dan O’Connell, managing partner of PKS. “He has proven his ability to cultivate excellent client relationships, solve challenging problems, and provide valuable mentorship to many of our team members.”

He continued, “His extensive experience coupled with his knowledge of tax law makes him an invaluable resource to any individual or business. His talents will be a welcome addition to our leadership team.”

With more than 25 years of public accounting experience, McCabe specializes in estate planning and taxation for corporations, partnerships, individuals, and estate and trusts. A graduate of Randolph-Macon College with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Juris Doctor degree from Widener University School of Law, McCabe is a licensed CPA in Delaware in Maryland.

He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, and the Maryland Bar Association.

A resident of Ocean Pines, he enjoys spending time with his two children, Alec and Maggie.

New Location

REHOBOTH – The opening of two ChristianaCare primary care practices in one easy location already has Sussex County residents buzzing about having direct, local access to the most dynamic health system in the First State.

While ChristianaCare primary care is new to Sussex County, the health system already has a large primary care network in northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, operating nearly two dozen primary care practices throughout the region.

“It is a privilege to be part of the community in southern Delaware,” said ChristianaCare President and CEO Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH. “We recognize the growing need for primary care and other health care services in southern Delaware, and we’re growing to meet that need. ChristianaCare is Delaware’s largest and most advanced health system. Our expert providers, guided by our values of love and excellence, are here to deliver innovative, effective, affordable and equitable care.”

Conveniently located on Coastal Highway near Tanger Outlets Surfside, the two new practices occupy the building that was formerly Pier 1.

ChristianaCare at Rehoboth offers primary care for ages 18 and up. Dana L. Newswanger, D.O., and Priyal Desai, M.D., provide primary care, including annual wellness visits, preventive screenings, immunizations, acute illness care and more, with ChristianaCare’s hallmark high quality and friendly service.

The new ChristianaCare My65+ primary care practice run by David R. Trinkley, M.D., in the same location, offers personalized care tailored to adults ages 65 and older. In addition to general primary care services, the My65+ practice provides medication management, nutritional guidance, specialist coordination, additional provider consultation time and other support specific to the needs of older adults. The practice also includes an embedded pharmacist and behavioral health specialist and, coming soon, a physical therapist, who can work with patients in the facility’s gym.

Rehoboth patients will also be able to connect virtually with top specialists throughout ChristianaCare’s network of services.

The Rehoboth practice is part of a broader ChristianaCare effort in both Sussex and Kent counties to improve access to care and create health so that every person can flourish.

The need for primary and specialty care services in southern Delaware continues to grow. By 2025, Sussex County is projected to have approximately 256,000 residents, and nearly 77,000 of those will be 65 or older (30% versus 17% nationally).

“I’m excited and grateful to be a partner in better health for our neighbors at the Delaware beaches,” said Trinkley. “From high blood pressure control to diabetes management to cancer screenings and more, we are here to help our patients live their healthiest lives.”

Anniversary Celebration

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group is proud to enter its 40th year of providing professional architecture and engineering services to clients in the mid-Atlantic and southeast regions of the US.

Since 1983, the firm has built trusted partnerships with enterprising clients to meet a wide variety of project goals. Becker Morgan Group’s architects, civil and structural engineers, interior designers, surveyors, and landscape architects have collaborated with an array of stakeholders to successfully complete thousands of design ventures.

Becker Morgan Group Founder and President, W. Ronald Morgan, AIA, comments, “We would like to express our deep appreciation for our clients, community partners, and staff for their generous support over the past four decades. We look forward to the opportunity to continue serving our communities for many years to come.”

Throughout the year, the firm will be sharing the story of Becker Morgan Group through various channels – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and www.beckermorgan.com.

Law Firm Partner Named

OCEAN CITY — Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison, LLP, a law firm located at 3509 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, has elected Peter S. Buas, Esquire as a partner in the firm as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Buas is a presently serving member of the Ocean City Council, having been the top vote-receiver in the municipal election in 2020.

Buas is a native of Worcester County, graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, (class of 2009), the University of Maryland, College Park (B.A. 2013) and the University of Baltimore School of Law (J.D. 2016) and was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2016. For two years, Buas served in the Circuit Court for Worcester County as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Judges Brian D. Shockley, Beau H. Oglesby, Mary M. Kent, Richard R. Bloxom and Thomas C. Groton, III. He joined Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison, LLP in August of 2018. Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison is a law firm which was founded by Marcus J. Williams in Berlin, in 1952, and has served the Worcester County community in offices, respectively, in Berlin, Ocean Pines and Ocean City, since that date.

Buas is active in community affairs, and in addition to serving on the Ocean City Council, he serves as Chairman to the Police Commission, the Coastal Resources Legislative Committee and the Risk Retention Committee. He is also a member of the Maryland Coastal Bays Program Board and is a licensed real estate broker. His areas of practice include real estate, landlord-tenant, business law, tax sales, administrative practice including zoning, and estate administration.