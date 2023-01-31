WEST OCEAN CITY — Two local men have been charged with various drug and weapons charges following a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office investigation late last year in West Ocean City.

During the month of December, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team concluded a significant controlled dangerous substance investigation in West Ocean City. As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was served on a residence in West Ocean City.

During the search, numerous illegal drugs and weapons were seized and two arrests were made. Law enforcement officers during the search discovered over 76 pounds of marijuana, four firearms including an AR-15 rifle, a 9mm handgun and two 12-gauge shotguns. Officers also located a large amount of ammunition, including high-capacity magazines and body armor. Officers also located over 102 grams of marijuana edibles, 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and over $82,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

Two arrests were made as a result of the search including John Ternahan, 44, of Frankford, Del., and Andrew Founds, 38, of Ocean City. Both Ternahan and Founds have been charged with a variety of drug and weapons counts, and each was held without bond on the day of their arrests. Founds has since been released on a $10,000 bond, while Ternahan remains being held without bond.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team was assisted by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Action Team, the Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics-Vice Unit, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Washington-Baltimore HIDTA during the course of the investigation.

The investigation was also supported through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network-Worcester County Initiative, which is funded through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and victim services, which provide grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations through interagency collaboration.