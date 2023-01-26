It was surprising to learn last week a school safety committee has been dormant in recent years, but a relief to learn a new plan moving forward.

It was concerning to learn the school safety committee has not been actively meeting to review current procedures, but we are certain keeping students and teachers safe in public schools is always paramount. Our eyes confirm as much with resource officers stationed at all schools and entrance and exit monitored with buzzer systems. Additionally, health safety has dominated school officials’ attention over the last three years.

The reimagined school safety committee is expected to soon begin meeting again with new leadership and a focus on whether schools – presumably middle and high schools — should have weapons detection systems upon entry. This is an interesting concept, one that will surely bring on a range of emotions and opinions from parents. Though feelings may vary, most would agree reasonable measures should be welcomed when it comes to safety and prevention.

There are logistical concerns as well because the systems – which allow for touchless screening providing a free flow of students – would require personnel to monitor them. The assigned school resource officer would most likely have other duties in the morning, meaning an educator or support staff would need to be trained in the proper process.

When it comes to safety, it’s best to be proactive rather than reactive. Responding to concerning situations with changes in hindsight is easy and obvious. Staying out front of possible holes in security is leadership. We think deep evaluations of these weapons detection systems is worthwhile for all parties to consider moving forward.