Things I Like – January 27, 2023

by

Falling asleep quick at night

A kid telling a fishing story

An easy deadline day

ocean city live webcams

A dream with someone who has passed away in it

Short letters to the editor

Andy Rooney replays

Surprising NFL playoff games

Steamed crabs in January

Athletes who toss balls to fans

Turning over tax stuff to the accountant

A clean conscience

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.