Seahawk Sweep Pair, Run Streak to Four
Decatur’s Trybe Wise goes up for an easy one during a recent game. Wise enjoyed a solid week for the Seahawks, scoring 15 in a win over Bennett and 17 in a win over county rival Snow Hill. Photo by Arline Donaldson

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team swept a pair of important conference games last week, beating Bennett and Snow Hill to run its win streak to four games.

The win streak began with a rout of Mardela and includes three straight big wins over Bayside South rivals Parkside, Bennett and Snow Hill. Against Bennett on the road last Tuesday, Decatur led 42-28 at the half in a tight one, but used a decisive 23-10 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Clippers, 81-75. Brycen Coleman led the way with 25 points, while Jayden Hudson scored 17 and Trybe Wise added 15.

At home last Thursday against county rival Snow Hill, it was a tight game the entire night but the Seahawks ultimately prevailed, 77-74, in front of a big home crowd. Davin Chandler scored 25 points while Wide and Coleman each scored 17 and Hudson added 12. Decatur’s record is now 7-4. Since the holiday break, the Seahawks are 5-1.

