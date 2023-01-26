RWWC Hosts County Commissioners

cNew Worcester County Commissioners Caryn Abbott and Eric Fiori spoke at a recent meeting of the Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC).  Pictured from left to right are Liz Mumford, RWWC first vice president, Commissioner Eric Fiori, Commissioner Caryn Abbott, Commissioner President Chip Bertino and Sandy Zitzer, RWWC president.