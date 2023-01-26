OCEAN CITY — Local motorists can expect delays traversing the Route 90 Bridge starting Monday as the Maryland Department of Transportation-State Highway Administration (MDOT-SHA) begins an extensive maintenance project on the spans.

MDOT-SHA will begin routine maintenance work on the bridges over the St. Martin’s River and Assawoman Bay starting on Monday. Crews will make repairs to the bridge deck and substructure in order to prepare for the summer season. The project is expected to be completed by late spring.

Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday during the length of the project. Motorists can expect intermittent single-lane closures with work zones and a flagging operation. The work zone will accommodate emergency vehicle access to each side of the bridges.

Motorists are encouraged to use Route 50 as an alternative route during the length of the project. ANA Contracting of Bethesda will perform the work on the two bridges.