Project Kudos Donates to Beebe

by

aProject Kudos powered by Schell Brothers raised $52,636 for Beebe Healthcare. Project Kudos is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude for community members by giving them kudos via social media on Facebook or Instagram. For each kudos received by Beebe, Schell Brothers donated $1 to Beebe Medical Foundation. Pictured, from left to right,  Stephanie Adams, Amy Keller, Tom Protack, Sue Tucker, Alyssa Titus, Adelina Riddick, and Kay Young.