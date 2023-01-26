Ocean Pines Garden Club Installed 2023 Officers

by

eThe Ocean Pines Garden Club installed its 2023 officers at a recent meeting.  They are from left to right, Ann Shockley, co-president; Patti Lookner, co-president; Laura Stearman, corresponding secretary; Anita Roberts, recording secretary; Maria Brown, treasurer; Sandy Gaffigan, co-vice president; and Sandy Kelley, co-vice president.