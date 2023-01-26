Berlin To Explore Community Center Fundraising BERLIN – The town is exploring the possibility of fundraising to help with the costs of a new community center. As Berlin continues efforts to bring a new community center to Flower Street, Mayor Zack Tyndall said this week he was hoping fundraisers could help. He wants to explore selling the town flag as well… Read More »

Fire Companies To Split $1.5M ARPA Funds On Capital Upgrades SNOW HILL – Local fire companies will use $1.5 million in federal relief funds for a variety of capital purchases. Fire company officials have decided to split the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided by Worcester County among the county's 10 companies. Each company will get $150,000 to help pay for…

Fenwick Committee Advances $16K Dredging Proposal FENWICK ISLAND – A $16,000 proposal to complete permitting work for a new dredging placement site will advance to the town council with the support of a Fenwick Island committee. On Tuesday, the Fenwick Island Dredging Committee voted unanimously to advance a proposal from Anchor QEA, a Lewes-based engineering firm, to the town council with…