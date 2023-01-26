Bernard P. Bayline III

OCEAN PINES — Bernard P. Bayline III, “Tink” as he was known to his friends, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. He was 80 years old.

Born June 11, 1942, in Westminster, Md. to Bernard Philip Bayline, Jr. (Ace) and Kitty Lee Harbaugh (Pineda), he experienced a challenging childhood and was raised by his paternal grandparents. He graduated from Westminster High School and attended college in Baltimore.

Tink spent most of his working years in textile manufacturing. Making patches for NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo missions at Lions Brothers (the largest manufacturer of embroidered emblems in the world) in Baltimore County, then onto ladies’ apparel for Aileen Knitwear in Virginia, and eventually starting his own “Bayline Company” on the Eastern Shore. He specialized in corduroy shorts, selling them nationwide to university bookstores, surf shops, and local customers out of his shop.

In 1990, Tink diversified his business interests and purchased a Salisbury diner, Lacey’s Restaurant. He, with children Stacey and Matt opened Hoops Sports Pub and later Ole Bay’s

Pub bringing sons Gavin and Brad into the family business. By 1999, he had closed or sold all his business interests and officially retired in 2001.

In his younger years, he found his place in the world of sports. He excelled at soccer, basketball, and baseball. If he wasn’t playing, he was watching and learning, coaching, or refereeing. In his later years, he also played softball and golf. He enjoyed memberships at Green Hill Country Club and Ocean City Golf Club over the years.

As a father, he was instrumental in the formation of youth football, baseball, and basketball leagues for his older children. The leagues thrived for many years receiving support from the community and local school system. Later, he turned his attention to coaching when his younger kids played on the Eastern Shore.

Tink was an avid University of Maryland Terrapin fan. As a lifetime member of the Terrapin Club, he was a building partner, floor seat holder at Cole and Comcast, and red seat holder in Byrd for over 40 years. He enjoyed driving his Eastern Shore friends to College Park, tailgating, and traveling the country to watch his Terps play.

He is survived by six children, Brent (Kerry), Mike (Ann), Stacey (Phil McMichael Jr.), Matt (Corrine), Gavin (Mandie) and Brad (Meghan), seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, his beloved chocolate lab, Manny, and several siblings.

A celebration of life is planned for later this month for family and friends. Contributions in Tink’s name can be made to The University of Maryland Terrapin Club at The Xfinity Center, 8500 Paint Branch Rd., College Park, Md. 20742, or Macky and Pam Stansell House (Coastal Hospice) 1500 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

X

Edward H. Hurd

OCEAN PINES — Edward H. Hurd of Ocean Pines passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Coastal Hospice, Stansell House in Ocean Pines.

Born Nov. 10, 1930 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, N.J., he was the son of the late Francis C Hurd and Josephine Hurd of Montclair, N.J. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Johanna M. Hurd of Ocean Pines; daughters Christina Harrigan of Berlin, Lauren Wieghorst of Shelburne, Vt. and Amy DiTullio of Big Sky, Mont; and five grandchildren, Gavin Harrigan, Johanna Wieghorst, Drew, Anthony and Dominic Di Tullio.

Ed graduated from Montclair High School and earned a BA degree from Upsala College in East Orange N.J. Upon Graduation from Upsala he served in the Army during the Korean conflict and received an Honorable Discharge.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Feb. 18 at 3

p.m. at the Community Church of Ocean Pines in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Edward H Hurd may be directed to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd, Berlin Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

X

John Edward Fisher III

OCEAN CITY — John Edward Fisher III, age 74, of Ocean City, MD died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Bradenton, Fla. He was born on August 4, 1948 in Washington, DC and was the son of the late John Edward Fisher Jr. and Jean Evelyn (Beach) Fisher.

John graduated from Northwestern Senior High School in 1966. He then enlisted in the Air Force in August of 1966 and was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. John was honorably discharged after serving for five years.

John retired as a Master Firefighter for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service after 25 years. His distinguished service as an active volunteer firefighter was one that lasted for over 58 years. He served as Chief of Mount Rainier Volunteer Fire Department, Brentwood Volunteer Fire Department, Cottage City Volunteer Fire Company, and most recently, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. John also had a passion for teaching and was an Instructor for the Maryland Fire Rescue Institute of The University of Maryland for 45 years.

He is survived by his three children, one daughter Jennifer (Michael) Hickman of Berlin and two sons, John E. Fisher IV of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Jason (Kristen) Fisher of Bowie; two brothers, James Fisher of Huntingtown, Md. and Jeffrey Fisher of North Beach, Md.; four sisters, Jeanette Colea of Owings, Md., Joanne Wargo of Owings, Md., Julie Smart of Huntingtown, Md. and Janice Cooke of Brandywine, Md.; and two grandchildren, Kendall and Jakob Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Janet Lucille (Granzow) Fisher, in January 2021.

A Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Friends may call one hour before the service.

A burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday Jan. 30, 2023, at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Md. 20722.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, Md. 21727.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

X

Tanya Lynn (Davis) Ehlers

DAGSBORO — Tanya Ehlers, wife of Dr. Andrew Ehlers, Pastor of High Tide Church, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Born Dec. 7, 1972, she has battled stage 4 colon cancer for the last 38 months. Tanya served with her husband to help plant High Tide Church in Dagsboro, Del. where she served as the children’s minister of the church for the past 20 years, where she developed a children’s program called G-Force that helped the church to reach hundreds of families and to grow from a half dozen members to several hundred. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina, but lived in Ocean City and Berlin until she graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md. in 1991. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. From there she earned her Master of Divinity in Christian Education degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.

Tanya lost her first husband, Raymond Worsham, to a brain tumor, that took his life after only two and a half years of marriage. They had been students together at Carson Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Tanya and Ray served as missionaries to inner city Raleigh, N.C. while they were students at seminary.

After Ray’s death, Tanya returned to seminary and inner-city Raleigh to continue their ministry with the help of her younger brother Sean Davis. It was here that she met her husband Andy Ehlers who was also a student at seminary. They were married in 2001 and have been serving the Lord together ever since. Tanya has touched so many lives through her love and faith in Jesus. Throughout her ordeal with cancer, she and Andy have faithfully sent out updates on her battle through social media, sharing her faith and confidence in Christ, thereby touching thousands of people across the globe.

Tanya is survived by her and Andy’s four amazing children, Raychel, who is a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University; Camryn, a senior at Indian River High School; Leilani, a sophomore at Indian River High School; and Andrew, a seventh grader at Selbyville, Middle School. These beautiful children have been among Tanya’s greatest blessings.

Tanya is also survived by her parents, Retired Pastor Terry and Lynn Davis of Berlin.; her brother Daniel Davis, his wife Emily and their two children, Graham and Madeleine from Knoxville, Tenn., where they serve as youth minister at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church; and her brother Sean Davis and his wife Anna and their three children, Charlotte, Gwyneth and Josephine of Ocean City, where he serves as Senior Pastor of Ocean City Baptist Church.

A funeral service to celebrate Tanya’s life will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Rd., Georgetown, Del. 19947, where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Dagsboro, Del.

In lieu of flowers, donations to High Tide Church Building Fund would be appreciated. (High Tide Church, P.O. Box 127, Dagsboro, Del. 19939 or online at www.hightidechurch.org )

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

X

Stanley Brasure McCabe

OCEAN CITY — Stanley Brasure McCabe, age 79, of Ocean City, MD died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at home. He was born in Berlin, MD and was the son of the late John William McCabe and Madelyn Brasure McCabe.

Stanley graduated from the University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy (”67) and was a pharmacist for 52 years. For 38 years, he owned and operated Bailey’s Pharmacy located on the corner of 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City. At 15 years old, Stanley began working as a stock clerk for the previous business owner. He bought the store in 1973 and operated the only independent pharmacy in the area until his retirement in 2011.

A past member of the Ocean City Marlin Club, he enjoyed fishing and everything about being on the water. For years, he sponsored a team, Bailey’s Hookers, in local fishing tournaments. Stanley had a great sense of humor an never hesitated to do things for other people. He was compassionate and selfless. He shared his time and talent with so many throughout his career and retirement, but he always made time to be there for family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Martha Warren McCabe; his children, Kim Justice (Lester) of Bishopville and Kevin McCabe (Kim) of Ocean City; his granddaughters, Alli Hudson (Brian) and Madelyn Frohm (Phillip); his grandsons, Gavin McCabe and Graham McCabe and his brother, John McCabe (Donna) of Fort Myers, Fla.

Services were held. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Atlantic General Hospital, Pulmonary Care Program, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin, Md. 21811.

X

Calvina W. Fisher

OCEAN CITY — Calvina W. Fisher, age 91, passed away at her home in Ocean City on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Ocean City, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Katie Wainwright.

Calvina was a key part of the family business, Fisher’s Popcorn for decades She was actively involved right up until the end, monitoring things remotely. Her employees over the years became like her own kids. She taught them everything from how to count change to the importance of quality and honesty. The entire Fisher’s staff both current and over the 65 years benefitted from her leadership and guidance.

She is survived by three children, Cindy Twilley (Ed), Marty Hall (Bill), and Don Fisher (Becky); seven grandchildren, Will Hall (Samantha), Corey Hall (Mary Beth), Russell Hall (Michelle), Carrie Hall-Hunsucker (Dan), Hannah Fisher, Courtney Fisher and Ross Fisher; a special niece, Patsy Taylor; and a nephew, Phillip Simpson. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and her caregivers, Darlene Ragman, Geraldine Blake, Cheryl Leonard, Sandy Ballard, and Pam Bobst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald R. Fisher, Sr.; a sister, Lorraine Bowden; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department, Station 5, P.O. Box 27, Ocean City, Md. 21842, Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th St. Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Coastal Hospice, 2604 Old Ocean Blvd. Salisbury, Md. 21804.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Rev. George Patterson will officiate. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Darrell Morgan Turner Jr.

SALISBURY — Darrell Morgan Turner Jr., 76, of Salisbury died January 24, 2023, of congestive heart failure. Known all his life as “Mo,” he was born in Flushing, Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 20, 1946. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Salisbury, where he lived most of his life. He was the oldest of four children born to the late Anne Bull Turner and Darrell Morgan Turner Sr., both of whom grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Mo graduated from Wicomico Senior High School and from Salisbury State College, with a bachelor’s degree in Math. His working life was diverse. He taught high school math, was a buyer for frozen food and poultry companies, and sold wholesale seafood. He was a “news junkie” and an avid stock market follower. For many most recent years he operated his “Mo’s Taxi” business in Salisbury, serving people around the Shore. He developed an active customer base and made friends. Along the way, he helped many people in big and small ways.

Mo loved the Eastern Shore. He loved the water and the way of life. He especially enjoyed Ocean City, Wachapreague, Saxis, Bayford, and Church Neck.

Mo is survived by his siblings Jeffrey F. Turner (Dottie) of Chance, Julia K. Turner (Mike) of Falls Church and Stephen K. Turner (Jo-Ayne) of Salisbury. He is also survived by nephews Scott, Warren, and Brian Turner; niece Karen Turner; and grandnephews Drake and Shane Turner and Mason Farr.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, in Salisbury, where friends may visit from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or to any local organization that helps children, seniors, or families in need.