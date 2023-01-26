Decatur Wrestlers Roll Past Queen Anne’s

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team continued its winning ways last week with a dominating 55-12 win over Queen Anne’s.

At 152, Amarian Manuel beat Cody Fleming. Gavin Solito won at 160 over Zach Curry, while Parker Intrieri beat Will Collison at 170. Nate McDaniel beat Sam Denherder at 182 and Kole Kohut beat Ethan Wheaton at 195. Eden McMullen beat Bob Radford at 285.

Elijah Collick kept it going for the Seahawks with a win over Landon Shanks at 106, while Juan Hinojosa won by forfeit at 113. Reid Caimi beat William Conley at 126, Aaron August beat Mason Albright at 132, Logan Intrieri beat Will Hussey at 138 and Z.J. Lyons beat Cole Coppage at 145.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.