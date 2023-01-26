BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team continued its winning ways last week with a dominating 55-12 win over Queen Anne’s.

At 152, Amarian Manuel beat Cody Fleming. Gavin Solito won at 160 over Zach Curry, while Parker Intrieri beat Will Collison at 170. Nate McDaniel beat Sam Denherder at 182 and Kole Kohut beat Ethan Wheaton at 195. Eden McMullen beat Bob Radford at 285.

Elijah Collick kept it going for the Seahawks with a win over Landon Shanks at 106, while Juan Hinojosa won by forfeit at 113. Reid Caimi beat William Conley at 126, Aaron August beat Mason Albright at 132, Logan Intrieri beat Will Hussey at 138 and Z.J. Lyons beat Cole Coppage at 145.