Decatur Girls Beat Eagles, Remain Unbeaten

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team remained unbeaten in the regular season with a pair of wins over Bennett and Snow Hill last week.

The Seahawks have been dominating, their only two losses on the season coming during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament. The Seahawks winning streak since the holiday break now stands at seven. Last week, Decatur beat Snow Hill, 57-48. The Seahawks led 27-20 at the half and never looked back. Mayah Gardner led the way with 16 points, while Shelby Rosemond scored 14, Sam Boger added 13 and Allison Swift pitched in nine.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.