BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team remained unbeaten in the regular season with a pair of wins over Bennett and Snow Hill last week.

The Seahawks have been dominating, their only two losses on the season coming during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament. The Seahawks winning streak since the holiday break now stands at seven. Last week, Decatur beat Snow Hill, 57-48. The Seahawks led 27-20 at the half and never looked back. Mayah Gardner led the way with 16 points, while Shelby Rosemond scored 14, Sam Boger added 13 and Allison Swift pitched in nine.